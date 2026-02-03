Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $500 in items from Hobby Lobby

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing over $500 in merchandise from Hobby Lobby.

The alleged theft happened on Nov. 29, around 3:55 p.m., at the Hobby Lobby on N. Fairfield Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect selecting multiple jewelry items, concealing them, and passing all points of sale without attempting to pay for them, according to a social media post from police.

The total value of the items stolen was $504.52.

If you recognize the woman or have any information about the theft, please contact Ofc. Stephens at 937-426-1225 ext. 688 or by email stephensj@beavercreekohio.gov.

