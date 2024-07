BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for the public’s help finding a wanted woman in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police say the woman is accused of stealing jewelry and sunglasses from Nordstrom Rack.

The department posted pictures of the woman on its social media page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Worley at (937) 426-1225.

Police looking for woman accused of stealing jewelry, sunglasses in Beavercreek Photo contributed by the City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

