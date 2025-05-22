Police looking for man missing from hospital

DAYTON — Dayton Police are looking for a man who went missing from a local hospital.

Jesse Chapman, 21, was at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday night for a mental health evaluation.

Police said he went missing shortly before midnight.

Chapman is 5′9″ and weighs around 140 lbs.

He was last seen in plaid pajama bottoms and a dark colored T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Chapman or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP, or contact Crime Stoppers through their website.

