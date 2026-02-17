Police looking for man accused of threatening restaurant employee, stealing their car

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who is a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated robbery investigation.

The incident took place on Feb. 7 around 4 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s located at 2755 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

The individual allegedly threatened an employee in the parking lot of the business while indicating he was armed with a firearm, according to police.

The man then stole the employee’s vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned in front of 3667 Park Overlook Drive.

If you recognize the person or have information related to the incident, contact Officer Denlinger at 937-426-1225 est. 157 or by email at denlingerd@beavercreekohio.gov.

