Police looking to ID 3 people of interest in Fairborn theft investigation

FAIRBORN — Can you ID these three men?

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The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for three people of interest in a theft investigation.

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The department did not provide information on which incident they were allegedly involved in.

The department posted a poster with all three men on their Facebook page.

Contact Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000 if you know who or where they are.

Their tip-line is also available at (937) 754-3018.

Theft suspects Fairborn Photo contributed by Fairborn Police (via Facebook) (Fairborn Police (via Facebook))

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