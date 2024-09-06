Police looking for 2 suspects accused of using kids to steal over $1K worth of goods

MIAMISBURG — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a pair of theft suspects.
Two adults are accused of using children to help steal over $1100 worth of merchandise from a retail store, according to Miamisburg Police.
The two adults stuffed the stolen items into the kid’s clothing and hid merchandise on their person before leaving the scene.
The children involved appear to be under 10 years old, Miamisburg Police said.
The department posted the suspects’ pictures on social media.
Anyone with information can call Miamisburg Police at (937) 847-6600.
