Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 4:19 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive on reports of a possible stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
While it’s unclear if anyone was actually injured, the dispatch sergeant did confirm that medics were dispatched but later cancelled.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
