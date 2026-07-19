Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
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Around 3:04 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Yale Ave on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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