UPDATE: Man seriously injured after ultralight plane crash in Montgomery Co., OSHP says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:05 P.M.

A man was seriously injured after an ultralight plane crash in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Multiple medics responded around 3 p.m. to the area of Old Dayton and North Lutheran Church Road on a reported plane crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) sergeant.

Photos from the scene show an ultralight plane on its top.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is handling the investigation.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that a medical helicopter transported a man to an area hospital with serious injuries.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

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Just before 3 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Old Dayton Road and North Lutheran Church Road on reports of a plane crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw CareFlight as well as several other emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story; we will continue updating as we learn more.

Plane Crash Old Dayton Rd Montgomery Co (Kylie Bridgeman/Staff)

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