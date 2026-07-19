Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead

TOLEDO — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

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Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded around 3:32 a.m. to the 1900 block of South Reynolds Road after receiving multiple reports of a man waving and pointing a firearm at other people, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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Police say an officer encountered the suspect upon arriving at the scene.

During the encounter, the officer fired their department-issued weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody, and officers secured his firearm on scene.

Police said that officers immediately provided medical aid before the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, in accordance with the department’s collective bargaining agreement, WTOL-11 reported.

Toledo Police Investigative Services is leading the investigation.

Assistant Chief Kevin Braun said in a statement, “We recognize the seriousness of this incident, and we remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation while keeping our community informed as information becomes available.”

Police said the involved officer’s identity, along with any relevant body-worn camera and dash camera footage, will be released in accordance with department policy and Ohio law.

No additional information has been released at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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