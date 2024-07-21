Police investigating reported pedestrian strike in Champaign County

URBANA, Champaign County — Police are investigating reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in Urbana Sunday evening, a Champaign County dispatcher confirmed.
>>BREAKING: President Joe Biden announces that he is dropping re-election bid
Urbana police and medics responded to reports of a crash in the 1000 block of Norwood Avenue, SR-29, before 6 p.m.
The dispatcher said crews are still on scene of the crash.
Information on injuries was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group