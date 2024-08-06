Police investigating possible stabbing in Jefferson Twp

JEFFERSON TWP — Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Jefferson Township early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:03 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 5300 block of Tuscon Drive in Jefferson Township on reports of a stabbing.

>> 3 arrested in connection to shots fired investigation at Oregon District

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 crews that medics responded to the scene but could not confirm the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group