Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping in local city; Can you help?

KETTERING — An area police department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a possible attempted kidnapping.

The Kettering Police Department said it is investigating a possible attempted kidnapping incident that happened at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday in the area of E. Bataan Drive and Farmside Drive.

The suspect was described as a white male possibly in his 40s, last seen wearing a white hat, black surgical-style mask, black sweatshirt, and white pants with a black stripe on them, the police department said.

Police say the suspect was driving a black “work style” van with dents on it, and was last seen in the area of Farmside Dr. and Rainbow Dr.

Anyone with any information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Ward at (937)296-2598, reference report #23-052347.

