Police investigating crash, shooting at same address

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating a crash and a shooting that occurred at the same address early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that both a crash and a shooting occurred at 31 East Maplewood Ave in Dayton.

It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries, but MCRD did confirm that one perrons was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.





