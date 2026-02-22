UPDATE: 1 person hospitalized after crash in busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in a busy Dayton intersection on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:56 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of West Hillcrest Ave and North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The intersection is closed while crews investigate, according to the dispatch sergeant.

Fire officials told News Center 7 crews on scene that the crash involved three vehicles.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to fire officials.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group