Police investigating after person shows up at hospital hours after reportedly being hit by vehicle

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person showed up at an area hospital hours after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Dayton.

Around 1:50 a.m., security officers at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Hospital, reported a person who had been hit by a vehicle arrived at the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The crash reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Salem Ave and West Grand Ave.

Dayton Police officers are investigating the crash.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

