Police investigating after man walks into hospital with a gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on reports of someone walking in with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot in the 2300 block of West Third Street, according to a Dayton Police lieutenant.

Details on the man’s current condition are not available at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group