Police investigating after man walks into hospital with a gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.
Before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on reports of someone walking in with a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot in the 2300 block of West Third Street, according to a Dayton Police lieutenant.
Details on the man’s current condition are not available at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
