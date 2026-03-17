Police investigating after Dayton home struck by gunfire

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a Dayton home was struck by gunfire over the weekend.

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Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Forest Ave on a shots-fired call.

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Over the course of the investigation, officers determined that a home was struck by multiple bullets.

Three bullets struck other walls inside the home after passing through the exterior of the home.

No one was injured as a result.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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