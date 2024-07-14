Police investigating after cruiser struck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a cruiser was struck in Springfield early Sunday evening.

Around 2:31 am an officer with the Springfield Police Department on a separate call on West Main Street dispatched via emergency scanner traffic that a cruiser had been struck.

The Springfield Police Officer in Charge told News Center 7 that crews were still investigating. They also confirmed the cruiser was not damaged.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated the at-fault driver left the scene toward West High Street.

It is unclear if the driver has been located yet.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

