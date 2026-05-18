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Police investigating after car crashes into embankment in Clayton

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Blurred view of police cars on street at night
Police investigating after car crashes into embankment in Clayton FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

CLAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an embankment in Clayton on Monday morning.

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Around 5:49 a.m., Clayton officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Dog Leg Road on reports of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Officers found a vehicle down in an embankment off the road.

The vehicle was unoccupied, according to the dispatch sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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