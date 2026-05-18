Police investigating after car crashes into embankment in Clayton

CLAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an embankment in Clayton on Monday morning.
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Around 5:49 a.m., Clayton officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Dog Leg Road on reports of a vehicle that had gone off the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Officers found a vehicle down in an embankment off the road.
The vehicle was unoccupied, according to the dispatch sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
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