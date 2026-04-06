Police investigate reports of person hit by car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are on scene of a crash in Greenville Monday afternoon, a Greenville Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

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The crash was reported at Walnut Street and E Main Street around 4:45 p.m.

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Initial reports indicate that a pedestrian was involved in this crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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