Police identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Steak ‘N Shake parking lot

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Steak ‘N Shake on Tuesday night has been identified.

The shooting happened at the restaurant on 4949 Ridge Avenue in Hamilton County before 6:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police identified the person as 31-year-old Merris Kelley, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

A spokesperson with Cincinnati police told WCPO-9 TV that crews found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Kelley was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Authorities said that one person was detained, but they were still working to learn their involvement in the shooting.

The Steak ‘N Shake was closed at the time of the shooting, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

