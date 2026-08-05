Charges filed against Springfield shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD — Charges have been filed against the suspect in a shooting in Springfield last month.

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News Center 7 reported that around 4:44 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to the 800 block of Bellevue Avenue following reports of a person who had been shot.

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Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Details on the victim’s current condition were not available at this time.

Investigators also recovered a handgun from the scene.

The suspect, 63-year-old Jeffrey Crabtree of Springfield, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an unrelated condition.

Following the investigation, Crabtree was charged with Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault, and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.

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