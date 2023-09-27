Police department asking for public’s help finding man suspected of multiple area thefts

KETTERING — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly connected to a string of thefts.

Kettering Police Department posted a picture on social media of a suspect they believe is connected to a theft at Kroger.

Police said they believe the suspect may also be connected to other thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or thefts is asked to contact Ptl. Breneman at (937)296-2555.

