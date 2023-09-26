Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into guy wire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after he was injured in a crash in Springfield Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to reports of a motorcycle crash at East Main Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Initial call notes indicate that the motorcyclist, only described as a 44-year-old man, hit a guy wire.

>> 21-year-old killed after Dayton shooting

The motorcyclist was unconscious and had a cut to the head as well as a possible broken leg, dispatch said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are released.









©2023 Cox Media Group