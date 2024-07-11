Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man in Darke County

UNION CITY — A man described by police as one of Darke County’s most wanted was arrested yesterday after a high-speed chase.

On Wednesday, Union City officers spotted Ryan Reynolds, 37, on Deerfield Road near Sycamore Street. The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, but Reynolds drove away from them at a high rate of speed and disregarded “multiple attempts by officers to halt his vehicle,” according to Union City Police Director of Public Safety Mark Ater.

The chase ended on Hillgrove Fort Recovery Road where Reynolds stopped at a family member’s home. He then tried to drive off from police again but crashed his vehicle into a pile of scrap next to a nearby barn.

Reynolds was then taken into custody and booked into the Darke County Jail on parole violations. Ater noted that additional charges are pending.

“This arrest is a testament to the commitment of our officers to keeping our community safe. We are grateful for their hard work and perseverance,” Ater said.





