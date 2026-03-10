Police bust man for 3rd OVI, drug possession after his car breaks down on interstate

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was arrested for OVI and drug possession after his car broke down on an Ohio interstate.

Westlake Police said they received a call from a man who reported that his vehicle had become disabled on Interstate 90, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The man told the dispatcher that he had been “partying” with friends, had become intoxicated, and was left high and dry after the friends fled the disabled vehicle.

Officers responded to help the man, and when they arrived, they immediately noticed that it appeared that no one else had been in the man’s car, WOIO-19 reported.

The man, who was the vehicle owner, said that his friend “Matt” had been driving by, “freaked out” due to outstanding warrants and fearing police contact.

Westlake Police told WOIO-19 that the man said that he did not know “Matt’s” last name or even how old he was. Officers searched the area and could not find anyone.

Officers also found white rocks and powder, suspected to be cocaine, in the car.

The 32-year-old man was field tested and arrested for his third OVI in the last 10 years, WOIO-19 reported.

He refused a breath test and was charged with possession of drugs and OVI.

