Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect in Kettering

KETTERING — Police are asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect in Kettering.

Kettering Police are looking for a male wanted for a theft offense that occurred at a Dollar General store.

The department wrote on social media that the suspect was described by employees as having tattoos on his face and neck.

He is alleged to have run out of the back door of the business with a laundry basket full of merchandise.

“(The suspect) got into what appeared to be a ‘getaway car’ parked outside, described as a small maroon in color ‘crossover type vehicle,’” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Steffano at (937) 296-2555 and reference report # 24-005140.

