Police asking for public’s help identifying Greene County theft suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Greene County theft suspect.

>>Tipp City BOE doesn’t decide on proposed staff cuts, teachers voice frustrations

The Fairborn Police Department is requesting help in a theft investigation, according to a social media post.

The department posted photos of the suspect on its Facebook page.

The person was last seen entering the Best Buy in Beavercreek.

If anyone has information, please contact Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000 or their tip line at (937) 754-3018.

Police asking for public's help in identifying Greene County theft suspect Photo contributed by Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook) (Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook) /Fairborn Police Department (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group