Local

Police asking for help locating missing Dayton man; Have you seen him?

By WHIO Staff

Missing Adult

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are asking for help locating a missing Dayton man.

Hinja Nsengimana, 37, was last seen on April 5 at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive, according to a spokesperson fo the Dayton Police Department.

>> Suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton neighborhood

Nsengimana was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black shoes. He speaks Swahili and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Anyone with information on Nsengimana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read