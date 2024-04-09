Police asking for help locating missing Dayton man; Have you seen him?

DAYTON — Police are asking for help locating a missing Dayton man.

Hinja Nsengimana, 37, was last seen on April 5 at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive, according to a spokesperson fo the Dayton Police Department.

Nsengimana was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black shoes. He speaks Swahili and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Anyone with information on Nsengimana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

