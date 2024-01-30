Police asking for help in identifying person of interest in Greenville theft

GREENVILLE — Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a theft in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department wrote on its social media that they are investigating a theft that took place at the Rural King.

Officers are looking for a male person of interest.

Anyone with information on the identity or location is to contact Greenville Police.

Please call (937) 548-1103.





