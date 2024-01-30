Local

Police asking for help in identifying person of interest in Greenville theft

By WHIO Staff

Police asking for public's help in identifying person of interest in theft Photo contributed by Greenville Police Department (Credit: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE — Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a theft in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department wrote on its social media that they are investigating a theft that took place at the Rural King.

Officers are looking for a male person of interest.

Anyone with information on the identity or location is to contact Greenville Police.

Please call (937) 548-1103.


