Police asking for help identifying package thief

SPRINGBORO — Springboro police are asking for help identifying a person who stole a package from a person’s porch.
In video from the homeowner’s security camera, a man is seen stealing a package from the person’s porch on Oct. 29 around 11:55 p.m. according to a Facebook post from the Springboro Police Department.
The package was stolen from the porch of a home on Roundtree Court.
If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, contact Detective Terry Dunkel at 937-748-0611.
