Police asking for help identifying man connected to E-Bike theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Police have asked for help identifying a man connected to an E-Bike theft in Kettering.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kettering Police posted photos of the suspect on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multiple grocery stores, clinics forced to evacuate after bomb threats in Springfield
- Police find no bombs after searching 2 area middle schools targeted in social media threat
- Sheriff arrested and jailed, accused of shooting judge to death in his chambers
The department said an expensive e-bike was stolen outside the Kroger on Stroop Road.
It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 18, between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Hoying at (937) 296-2583.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]