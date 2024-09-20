KETTERING — Police have asked for help identifying a man connected to an E-Bike theft in Kettering.

Kettering Police posted photos of the suspect on social media.

The department said an expensive e-bike was stolen outside the Kroger on Stroop Road.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 18, between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Hoying at (937) 296-2583.

Police asking for help identifying man connected to E-Bike theft in Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) (Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) /Kettering Police Department (via Facebook))

