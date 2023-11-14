Police asking for help identifying ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in local robbery

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking the public for help locating a robbery suspect.

Investigators believe Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25, of Springfield, robbed a man at gunpoint on August 7 at West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.

Hopkins is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hopkins should be considered armed and dangerous and say you should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 937-324-7716

