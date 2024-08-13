Police ask for help identifying vehicle break-in suspect in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle and using stolen credit cards.

The suspect is believed to have broken into a vehicle near the bike path in Beavercreek, the police department said.

Police say the suspect used stolen credit cards from the vehicle to make more than $3,000 in purchases at Target and Best Buy in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (937) 426-1225. Police say you can remain anonymous.

“Reminder: Always lock your vehicles and never leave valuables inside, even if they’re hidden under blankets or jackets. This can make your vehicle a target for thieves!” the police department said.

