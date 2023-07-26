Police arrest, trespass man who engaged in lewd behavior at area Buffalo Wild Wings

SUGARCREEK TWP., Greene County — A 55-year-old man has been trespassed from a Buffalo Wild Wings by police in Sugarcreek Twp. after he was caught engaging in lewd behavior in front of children and families on the restaurant’s patio.

Should David Hackett ever return to the restaurant, in the 6200 block of Wilmington Pike, he could be arrested immediately, police told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell said Wednesday.

Police declined to talk on camera about what happened there July 15, but the incident report News Center 7 requested provides disturbing details about what witnesses said Hackett did while sitting at a table on the restaurant’s back patio. According to the report, a 16-year-old female server told police Hackett was “sitting at a table by himself. . . . Hackett smiled and said “Hi” and this occurred multiple times. As the server went back and forth to the kitchen, “she observed Hackett reach into his pants.”

She immediately reported the incident to her manager, who also observed the same behavior and called police. Hackett was arrested, accused of indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

David Hackett David Hackett was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure for his behavior at a restaurant in Greene County on July 15, Sugarcreek Twp. police said. (Courtesy: Sugarcreek Twp. police)

“I don’t know what I would do if that were to happen with my daughter there,” Mariah Thorpe told News Center 7′s Campbell. “It’d be a little scary. . . . I don’t know if it has to do with alcohol and drugs, I don’t know if they don’t have a sense of common courtesy for other people.”

Thorpe said the exhibition is something no employee or customer should have to deal with.

"Yeah, I think it's sad that there are things like this happening in the world, I'm glad they took care of it right away," she said.

















