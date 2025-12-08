Police, SWAT activity reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are on the scene in a Dayton neighborhood.

Dayton Police shared on social media around 1:14 p.m. that officers were in the area of Pointview Avenue between N. Main Street and Riverside Drive for “police activity.”

A supervisor at Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that law enforcement responded to the area in regards to a wanted person.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports seeing one SWAT vehicle on the scene.

Police have asked people to avoid the area while they remain on the scene.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

