Plans to rebuild, revitalize Wright Brothers factory take flight

DAYTON — The city’s plan to restore the Wright Brothers’ former plane manufacturing site is taking flight.

City leaders passed a plan at the commission meeting on Wednesday that allows for environmental testing on the site to make sure everything remains safe. But it’s the work to restore the hangars where the plane building happened that has everyone excited.

Steve Gondol said, “It has been a long process, but we’re really excited that we have all this underway.”

The site consists of a half-dozen hangars that were used for the first mass production of airplanes in the early 1900s. Fire destroyed the roofing on a couple of the buildings in 2023.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner toured the site a few months after the fire. He convinced Congress to set aside around $ 4 million for the efforts to rebuild.

“All of us are lockstep in terms of advancing the work on those hangers,” Gondol said.

Dayton city leaders are pleased that this project will remind everyone that Dayton is the birthplace of aviation. And the restoration of the hangars will allow people from around the country to see that.

