DAYTON — A plane crash has been reported at Dayton International Airport.

News Center 7 has a crew at the airport. We’ll bring you the latest information on where this plane was coming from and how many people were on board on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

>> PHOTOS: Plane crash reported at Dayton International Airport

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

The plane involved was not a commercial aircraft, according to Linda Hughes, a spokesperson for Dayton International Airport.

>> A kindergartner stepped off the bus covered in blood, we now know what happened

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.













© 2023 Cox Media Group