Pizza restaurant suddenly shuts down in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — A Chicago-based deep-dish pizza restaurant in Greene County has suddenly closed.

The Giordano’s restaurant located at 2819 Centre Drive, Suite A, in Beavercreek has shut down.

News Center 7 crews went to the restaurant on Monday and saw a paper sign on the front door confirming the closure.

“Thank you for your support throughout the years. We’ve enjoyed being a part of the community,” the sign read.

The “Giordano’s” signs on the building have also been taken down.

Our crews spoke with someone outside of the restaurant who identified themselves as an employee.

He told News Center 7 that he showed up for his scheduled shift on Monday night to find it was shut down.

News Center 7 has reached out to the company for more information on the closure.

We will continue to follow this story.

