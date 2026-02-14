Piqua HS grad, Indiana coordinator wins national assistant coach award

Bryant Haines, defensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers, is the recipient of the 30th Annual Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Haines, a Piqua High School graduate, bested Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood for the award this week.

This is the fourth time Haines has been a nominee in the past five seasons, and the second year in a row that he’s been named a finalist.

“Haines led a dramatic defensive resurgence for Indiana, transforming the Hoosiers into one of the most disciplined and fundamentally sound defenses in the Big Ten. His defense improved significantly in scoring defense, third-down efficiency, and takeaways, providing the foundation for Indiana’s competitiveness throughout the season,” the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation wrote in a release.

He helped lead the Hoosiers to their first College Football Playoff National Championship in program history, when they beat the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 last month.

This season, the Hoosiers ranked second nationally in scoring defense and fourth in total defense, according to the Associated Press.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing assistant coaches.

Five finalists were selected from 64 nominees representing around 1,500 assistant coaches.

