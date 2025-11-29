Pilot takes to the sky to avoid holiday traffic jams

URBANA — This weekend, millions of people are heading after Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Overall, AAA expects nearly 82 million people to travel this holiday weekend.

It’s a jump from last year and nearly 10 million more than in 2021.

A drive that would have taken David Campbell about 45 minutes took him less than 10, thanks to his plane.

Campbell got his private pilot’s license over 30 years ago.

He mainly flies around the Ohio area, turning long car rides into short flights.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said it’s convenient.

“Years ago, when we had the eclipse here, another partner in the plane and his two people flew down to Kentucky or Tennessee ... when we came back, we looked down on the interstate for miles and miles, miles were completely bumper to bumper,” Campbell said.

Although he saves time, he said gas to fill up the plane costs more than double the gas we spend to fill up our cars.

“It’s a different type of fuel. I’d like for it to come back down some; it costs a lot,” Campbell said.

He said he flies two to three times a week, only taking the plane up if he weather allows for it.

“I see what the winds are, what the ceiling is, the ceiling where the clouds are, and this time of year, that’s particularly important, because if you get in the cloud you’ll pick up the ice because it’s so cold,” Campbell said.

AAA said the Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically the single busiest travel day of the year in the U.S.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group