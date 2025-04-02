Pilot killed in Ohio plane crash, OSHP says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A plot is dead after a plane crash in Ohio Tuesday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) New Philadelphia Post responded after the crash happened around 5 p.m., according to our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

A Cessna 310Q airplane reportedly took from Harry Clever Field Airport in New Philadelphia around 4:40 p.m.

The plane crashed into a field in Mill Township and killed the pilot, WOIO reported.

The Cessna was in flames and several departments responded to the scene, WKYC TV in Cleveland said.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified and investigating, OSHP told WOIO.

