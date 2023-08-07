TROTWOOD — A big celebration for an even bigger pillar of the community took place Sunday evening.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Presidential Banquet Center in Trotwood to help Mildred White Rogan celebrate her 80th birthday.

She spent years as a Dayton Public Schools teacher up until her retirement in 2000.

PHOTOS: Pillar of Dayton community celebrates 80th birthday, gets key to the city

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald stopped by to read a special proclamation in her honor.

“She has made such a difference in so many people’s lives. It’s evident by all the people that are here today. She is an exciting, relevant, positive, phenomenal woman. She’s making a difference in so many lives today and in the future, because she’s been the example I want to be,” McDonald said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. also awarded Rogan with a key to the city.

