Pike County Murders: Wagner family patriarch’s trial delayed until 2025

The last suspect in the Pike County murders, George “Billy” Wagner, will not go on trial until 2025.

Wagner’s trial was supposed to start in May, but his attorneys said medical reasons have got in the way of them preparing for the trial.

He along with his wife and two sons are accused of shooting and killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families “execution-style.”

Those who were found dead in their four homes or nearby on April 22, 2016, include: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Dana Rhoden, 37, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Gary Rhoden, 37, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

Currently, Wagner still faces the death penalty. His wife and two sons have entered plea bargains with the prosecution that would lift those specifications in exchange for their testimony in trial, according to our news partners at WCPO.

