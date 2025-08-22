Phone services restored at local school district

TROY — Phone services have been restored at a Miami County school district.

Troy City Schools announced in a social media post on Thursday that their phone services were restored just after 11:40 a.m.

They said incoming and outgoing calls are now working again.

Troy School Superintendent David Fong told News Center 7 that they started having problems with the phone system last week, but it normally gets restored within a couple of hours.

He said that the phone service went down again on Tuesday, before the first day of school. Their service provider informed them of additional problems on Wednesday.

Fong added that they were assured that the service was stable, and the district would monitor closely.

