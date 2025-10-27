Pharmacy Partnership With Pink Ribbon Good Advancing Breast Cancer Support

CEDARVILLE — Undergraduate students from Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy are collaborating with Pink Ribbon Good to research ways to improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients.

Pink Ribbon Good, a nonprofit based in Dayton, Ohio, provides free meals, transportation, house cleaning, and peer support to women and families affected by breast and gynecological cancers. The partnership aims to explore how these services may enhance treatment adherence and overall well-being for patients.

“This research experience allows students to explore how nonprofit organizations evaluate programs designed to improve cancer treatment adherence and quality of life for patients and their families,” said Dr. Rachel Parrill, director of grants and foundation relations at Pink Ribbon Good.

The collaboration was initiated by Dr. Rachel Parrill, a Cedarville University nursing alumna, who connected the university’s pharmacy program with Pink Ribbon Good. Dr. Aleda Chen, professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University, is involved in guiding the students’ research efforts.

Pharmacy students are conducting four group projects to assess the impact of Pink Ribbon Good’s services, such as transportation and educational resources, on patients’ cancer treatments and symptom management. These projects are ongoing and will continue throughout the fall and spring semesters.

Project 1: A collaboration between PRG and Kettering Health through Brendan Rasor, Pharm.D, BCOP, manager of pharmacy infusion, Cedarville pharmacy students Eliya Craig of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and Noelle Straka of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania presented their research on the impact of PRG’s transportation services at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) annual meeting in Minneapolis on Oct 18.

Project 2, also led by Craig and Straka, is another collaboration with PRG that examines patient surveys and perceptions of care.

Project 3 is conducted by Anna Thompson of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Zachary Roberts of Fillmore, NY; Colin Salois of Canton, Michigan; Cara Chadwell of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan; and George Sarfo of New Albany, Ohio. Their research focuses on a systematic literature review of the impact of PRG's services on cancer patients.

Project 4 is led by Nehal Wadnikop of New Brunswick, Canada; Nicole Habib of Ontario, Canada; Merin Jacob of Bergenfield, New Jersey; Tafara Hunyenyiwa of Dayton, Ohio; Chloe Winter of Cordesville, South Carolina; and Hailey Hanenberger of Harrison, Arkansas. The team is conducting interviews with PRG patients to explore how the organization's services influence their quality of life and cancer treatment experiences.

By engaging in this research, students gain hands-on experience in clinical research, interviewing, and collaboration, contributing to the fight against breast cancer and supporting patients and families with essential resources.

