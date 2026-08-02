Pesky showers ending this evening ahead of drier times this week

Good evening everyone. Much quieter out there this evening. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with an update on your forecast. A few showers continue this evening before we dry things out into the new week.

Tonight

Not everyone will see rain, but lows tonight will fall into the lower 60s. The National Weather Service will be out tomorrow to survey damage from Saturday’s storms

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Futurecast

Futurecast shows these showers are isolated this evening. Some low clouds will likely fill in overnight into early Monday morning. Eventually, those clouds will fade away and some sunshine appears into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

We will have a run of drier days until late in the week when more chances for showers and storms arrive. Temperatures will slowly climb into the middle 80s with increasing humidity by then.

Muggy Meter

©2026 Cox Media Group