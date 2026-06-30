Person hospitalized after being shot through hotel window

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — One person has been hospitalized after they were shot through the window of a hotel in Springdale.
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Springdale Police told our news partners at WCPO-9 TV that officers were dispatched to an extended-stay hotel on Glen Springs Drive at around 5:17 a.m.
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When officers got there, they found one person in a hotel room on the second floor had been shot.
The person was taken to a local hospital by medics.
Police are currently looking for a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans who was seen running through the hotel parking lot.
Police said hotel guests in the adjoining room to the victim’s were evacuated after the shooting; no one else was hurt.
Details on the severity of the victim’s injuries were not provided.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
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