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Can you help? Police searching for person accused of stealing from The Greene

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
The Greene Theft ID Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for someone they say was involved in a theft that occurred earlier this month at a local mall.

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The theft that occurred on June 5 at The Greene, located at 88 Plum Street in Beavercreek.

If you have information that may help identify the person, please contact Detective O’Neill at 937-426-1225 ext. 233 or by email at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.

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